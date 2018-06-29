Digital triage and data-driven decisions in defence, this eBay data scientist is doing them all

Dr Kira Radinsky has helped predict global events like epidemics using data, saw her start-up bought over by e-commerce giant eBay and now chairman of another start-up looking to transform healthcare - and she’s only 31.

SINGAPORE: Consider the possibility that when you step into a hospital in the future, all you have to do is to step into a capsule for your biometric data like blood pressure and temperature to be collected.



At the same time, an artificial intelligence (AI) programme is running in the background to pull together your medical records and create a patient profile.

Advertisement

Put the data together, and the system will be able to assess the state of health you’re in and, with it, how soon the doctor needs to be in attendance.



This is the digital triage vision that a prominent predictive analytics expert Kira Radinsky shared during a media interview session at the sidelines of the inaugural Singapore Defence Technology Summit here.



The director of Data Science and chief scientist at eBay Israel, as well as chairman of Diagnostic Robotics, said such innovations would help her country mitigate the shortage of medical professionals and resources needed to tend to those in need.



Diagnostic Robotics is a company aiming to use robotics and AI to change emergency rooms and triage processes.



Advertisement

Advertisement

She said the company’s product is currently being tested at the country’s public hospitals and they are looking to bring it to other markets in time to come.



This, Dr Radinsky said, is also an area that Singapore could be interested in given the same situation in its healthcare system.



The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a 2017 Channel NewsAsia report that it expects 9,000 additional staff will be needed to support its public healthcare and elderly care settings in the next three years, and half of these positions will be in nursing, therapy and administration. Yet filling the nursing vacancies could be a challenge given the vocation’s unpopularity among Singaporeans, it added.



She said there was a meeting with MOH and the opportunity to present the company’s product to “the hospitals and primary care system” here during her current trip, and it is looking forward to collaborate on this. She had also met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday, together with some other delegates attending the defence technology summit.



Health is a key arena the 31-year-old Israeli believes data can be used to understand and better the world around us.



Another more publicised example involved the discovery of a pattern of behaviour when she and her colleagues at Microsoft, where she was doing a stint, tracked an Ebola variant.



Each time there was a volcanic event or earthquake in certain parts of Africa, people would look for gold or diamonds and this would lead to deforestation of the area. In turn, this affects the ecosystem in that resident animals would be displaced, including the bats that carry the specific Ebola variant, and the disease was spread when people hunted them for food.



DATA TO MAKE ARMIES PREDICTABLE

At eBay, too, she has been pushing for using data to shape how online shopping is being done.



The data scientist joined the e-commerce giant in 2016 after it had bought SalesPredict, the startup she helped found and was its chief technology officer.



The Israeli shared that while conventional wisdom has it that online shoppers would trust the seller’s description of a listed product or the reviews of family and friends when deciding on a purchase, this is not necessarily true.



An online survey eBay conducted, as well as its sales conversion data, showed that millennials actually do not trust the abovementioned sources. Rather, the reviews made by total strangers are considered more trustworthy, she said.



With this insight, the chief scientist and her team are working on tools to automatically create product descriptions that would engender trust among this demographic of shoppers.



The eBay app is seen on a mobile phone. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

“We have many predictive systems at eBay ... what people are buying, how much they cost,” Dr Radinsky said. “And we are bringing the know-how to defence technology.”



The data scientist collaborates with the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Unit 3060 in the Intelligence Corps, which is a “field intelligence unit that supports decision-making by commanders in the field with big data analysis”, according to a January report by local publication Globes.



Her own achievements at IDF is also not to be sniffed at. According to a 2017 Forbes report, Dr Radinsky received the Israel Defense Prize - the country’s highest honour for security for her role in Unit 81. This group focuses on providing newly invented technology to combat soldiers, the report said.



Today, the technologies driving the e-commerce giant in her day job is also being used to influence how an army is and can be run.



In human resources, for example, machine learning algorithms can be used to sift through the strengths and weaknesses of conscripts to determine who is more suited to be a commander or other roles within the organisation. It could also find out which soldier or employee is likely to stay or leave, and help plan for future expansions, she explained.



Another application is in threat identification and bolstering the ability to prevent things like cyberattacks, said Dr Radinsky.

“The aim is to make the army predictable,” the eBay executive said.