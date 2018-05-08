Dish Network quarterly revenue drops six percent

U.S. satellite TV operator Dish Network Corp reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt by a drop in its pay-TV subscriptions.

Net income attributable to the company fell to US$368 million, or 70 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from US$376 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to US$3.46 billion from US$3.68 billion last year.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)