Disney to create live sports, entertainment shows for Twitter

Walt Disney Co will create live sports, news and entertainment programming specifically for Twitter Inc's social media platform, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

REUTERS: Walt Disney Co will create live sports, news and entertainment programming specifically for Twitter Inc's social media platform, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

Twitter and Disney's ESPN sports networks will announce details of coming live shows later on Monday and also on Wednesday when each presents their future programming lineups to advertisers, the companies said.

The move will expand Twitter's streaming video offerings and help Disney reach more audiences online while traditional television viewing is on the decline.

Under the agreement, Disney's ABC broadcast network, the Disney Channels, Freeform and the company's movie studio also will produce live programming for Twitter, the statement said.

Twitter shares jumped 4.6 percent to US$30.27 after the deal was announced. Disney shares already were trading 1.4 percent higher following the record-setting debut of "Avengers: Infinity War."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Advertisement