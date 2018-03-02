Commentary: Driverless cars must pass a driving test before they hit the road

TEXAS: What should a self-driving car do when a nearby vehicle is swerving unpredictably back and forth on the road, as if its driver were drunk? What about encountering a vehicle driving the wrong way?

There's good reason that before autonomous cars are unleashed on roads, everyone should know how they’ll respond in unexpected situations.

I develop, test and deploy autonomous shuttles, identifying methods to ensure self-driving vehicles are safe and reliable. But there’s no testing track like a country’s actual roads, and no way to test these new machines as thoroughly as modern human-driven cars have been, with trillions of kilometres driven every year for decades.

When self-driving cars do hit the road, they may crash in ways both serious and minor. Yet all their decisions are made electronically, so how can people be confident they’re driving safely?

Fortunately, there’s a common, popular and well-studied method to ensure new technologies are safe and effective for public use: The testing system for new medications.

Autonomous cars developed by the US tech firm nuTonomy, such as one seen here in Singapore in 2016, will be hitting the streets of Boston as the ridesharing group Lyft deploys self-driving vehicles. (Photo: AFP/ROSLAN RAHMAN)

Advertisement

Advertisement

TESTING DRIVING LIKE TESTING MEDICATIONS

Most jurisdictions have driving rules that focus primarily on safety standards for structural, mechanical and electrical components of the vehicles, like airbags and seat belts – as well as safety rules that include regulating emissions and handling driver licensing and vehicle registration, which often also includes requiring insurance coverage.

But testing algorithms is very much like testing medications.

In both cases, researchers can’t always tell exactly why something works (especially in the case of machine learning algorithms), but it is nevertheless possible to evaluate the outcome: Does a sick person get well after taking a medication?

Medicines are tested not for their mechanisms of treatment, but for the results. The two main criteria are effectiveness – how well the medicine treats the condition it’s intended to – and safety – how severe any side effects or other problems are.

With this method, it’s possible to prove a medication is safe and effective even without knowing how it works.

Similarly, regulations should require testing for self-driving cars’ algorithms. To date, governments have tested cars as machines, ensuring steering, brakes and other functions work properly. Of course, there are also government tests for human drivers.

A machine that does both should have to pass both types of tests – particularly for vehicles that don’t allow for human drivers.

This robo-taxi on trial in Greenwich, south London, has seats for 5 passengers. Travelling at a speed of 15kmh, it ferries passengers between a housing development and a cable car terminal. (Photo: Project Gateway)

EVALUATION JUDGMENT

Before allowing any specific self-driving car on the road, we should require test results from the car and its driving algorithms to demonstrate they are safe and reliable.

The closest standard at the moment is California’s requirement that all manufacturers of self-driving cars submit annual reports of how many times a human driver had to take control of its vehicles when the algorithms failed to function properly.

That’s a good first step, but it doesn’t tell regulators or the public anything about what the vehicles were doing or what was happening around them when the humans took over.

Tests should examine what the algorithms direct the car to do on crowded highways, and in neighbourhoods with animals, kids, pedestrians and cyclists. Testing should also look at what the algorithms do when both vehicle performances and sensors’ input is compromised by rain, snow or other weather conditions.

Cars should run through scenarios with temporary construction zones, four-way intersections, wrong-way vehicles, and police officers giving directions that contradict traffic lights and other situations.

Human driving tests include some evaluations of a driver’s judgment and decision-making, but tests for self-driving cars should be more rigorous because there’s no way to rely on human-centered concepts like instinct, reflex or self-preservation.

GM's planned Cruise AV driverless car features no steering wheel or pedals in a still image from video released January 12, 2018. General Motors/Handout via REUTERS

Any action a machine takes is a choice, and the public should be clear on how likely it is that those choices will be safe ones.



COMPARING WITH HUMANS

Self-driving cars’ algorithms constantly calculate probabilities. How likely is it that a particular shape is a person? How likely is it that the sensor data means the person is walking toward the road? How likely is it that the person will step into the street? How likely is it that the car can stop before hitting her?

This is in fact similar to how the human brain works.

That presents a straightforward opportunity for testing autonomous cars and any software updates a manufacturer might distribute to vehicles already on the road: They could present human test drivers and self-driving algorithms with the same scenarios and monitor their performance over many trials.

Any self-driving car that does as well as or better than people, can be certified as safe for the road.

This is very much like the method used in drug testing, in which a new medication’s performance is rated against existing therapies and methods known to be ineffective, like the typical placebo sugar pill.

Companies should be free to test any innovations they want on their closed tracks, and even on public roads with human safety drivers ready to take the wheel.

But before self-driving cars become regular products available for anyone to purchase, the public should be shown clear proof of their safety, reliability and effectiveness.

Srikanth Saripalli is associate professor in mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University and co-director for the Centre for Autonomous Vehicles and Sensor Systems at the same university. This commentary first appeared in The Conversation. Read it here.



