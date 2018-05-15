Dutch government to phase out use of Kaspersky anti-virus software

The Dutch government said on Monday it had decided to phase out the use of anti-virus software made by Kaspersky Labs "as a precautionary measure" and was advising companies that safeguard vital services to do the same.

In a letter to parliament, Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus said the decision was made because the Russian government had an "offensive cyber program that targets among others the Netherlands and Dutch interests", and because Moscow-based Kaspersky was subject to Russian law, obliging it to cooperate with state directives.

