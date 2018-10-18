Ekinops in talks to buy Nokia's submarine cables - Challenges magazine

Technology

Ekinops in talks to buy Nokia's submarine cables - Challenges magazine

French telecommunications company Ekinops is discussing buying Nokia's submarine cables division, French business magazine Challenges wrote on Wednesday, without naming its sources.

Nokia logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
The Nokia logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

Bookmark

PARIS: French telecommunications company Ekinops is discussing buying Nokia's submarine cables division, French business magazine Challenges wrote on Wednesday, without naming its sources.

Nokia had said last year it was in talks with several firms over the possible sale of its submarine cables division.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark