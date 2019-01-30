Email rival Slack says it has 10 million daily active users

REUTERS: Slack, the business messaging service challenging email, now has more than 10 million daily active users, its parent company said on Tuesday.

The number of paying customers using Slack has risen by more than 50 percent over the past five years to over 85,000, Slack Technologies Inc said in a blog post.

Slack, launched in 2013, allows teams and businesses to communicate through groups and has quickly replaced email at many companies, although email is still the dominant medium of communication in workplaces.

Slack's closest competitor is Microsoft Teams, a free chat add-on for users of Microsoft's Office365. Microsoft has not disclosed daily user figures for Teams but reports suggest about 329,000 organizations use the service.

Reuters reported this month that Slack was "seriously" considering making its stock market debut through a direct listing.

