Emails of top Republicans stolen in major 2018 hack - Politico
WASHINGTON: The House of Representatives' Republican campaign organization was the target of a major hack during the 2018 election that exposed thousands of sensitive emails, Politico reported on Tuesday.
The email accounts of four top aides at the National Republican Congressional Committee were compromised for months in an intrusion detected in April, Politico reported, citing three unidentified senior party officials.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)