EU agrees to curb unfair practices by tech giants, booking sites

EU countries, the European Commission and EU lawmakers clinched a deal late Wednesday to curb the powers of companies such as Google and Apple Inc with new rules.

BRUSSELS: EU countries, the European Commission and EU lawmakers clinched a deal late Wednesday to curb the powers of companies such as Google and Apple Inc with new rules.

Unveiled by the Commission in April last year, the platform-to-business (P2B) law seeks to prevent unfair business practices by app stores, search engines, e-commerce sites and hotel booking websites in a bid to ensure a level playing field between the tech companies and traditional businesses.

Advertisement

The rules target Amazon Marketplace, eBay, Apple's App Store, Google Play, Facebook Marketplace, Booking.com and Leboncoin.fr, among others.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)