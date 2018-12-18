EU backs duties on imports of e-bikes from China: EU sources

EU backs duties on imports of e-bikes from China: EU sources

EU governments voted on Tuesday in favour of imposing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on Chinese electric bicycles to curb cheap imports that European producers say are flooding the market, EU sources familiar with the case said.

A EU flag is seen outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels
A European Union flag is seen outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The European Commission, which is investigating on behalf of the 28 EU members, has proposed that definitive or final tariffs of between 18.8 and 79.3 percent should apply for all e-bikes coming from China.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

Source: Reuters

