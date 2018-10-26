EU clears Sony to take full control of EMI Music

The European Commission said on Friday that it had approved Sony Corp's plan to take full control of EMI Music Publishing, saying the deal would not raise competition concerns.

The Commission, which rules over competition cases in the 28-member EU, said it had cleared the transaction without conditions.

EMI Music Publishing has been jointly owned since 2012 by Sony and Mubadala Investment Co, an investment firm based in the United Arab Emirates.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)