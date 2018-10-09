EU Commission ends probe of Swedish mobile firms - Tele2

STOCKHOLM: Swedish mobile firm Tele2 AB said on Monday that the European Commission had closed an investigation into potential anti-competitive practices among market players and would not take any further action.

In April last year, the Commission launched the investigation into whether mobile network operators in Sweden had abused their position to block competitors from entering the market.

"Today, the European Commission has informed Tele2 that the investigation has been closed without any further action," Tele2 said in a statement.

Operators Telia, Telenor, 3 Sweden and Tele2 were all subject to the probe.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)