EU investigators to investigate Apple's bid for Shazam

Technology

EU investigators to investigate Apple's bid for Shazam

EU antitrust regulators opened on Monday an investigation into iPhone maker Apple's bid for British music discovery app Shazam, concerned that the deal may hurt competition.

Illustration photo of the Shazam application on a mobile phone
Illustration photo of the Shazam application on a mobile phone December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Bookmark

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators opened on Monday an investigation into iPhone maker Apple's bid for British music discovery app Shazam, concerned that the deal may hurt competition.

"Our investigation aims to ensure that music fans will continue to enjoy attractive music streaming offers and won't face less choice as a result of this proposed merger," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The European Commission set a Sept. 4 deadline for its decision.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark