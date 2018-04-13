EU Justice Commissioner held 'constructive' talks with Facebook's Sandberg

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BRUSSELS: European Union Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said she had a "constructive and open discussion" with Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg about the Cambridge Analytica scandal on Thursday.

The call lasted around half an hour and Jourova said the EU would closely monitor Facebook's implementation of a strict new EU data protection law.

"Of my particular concern is the information to European citizens affected by the scandal. I was told that Facebook has started to inform people this week," Jourova said after the call.

