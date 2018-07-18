EU regulators fine Google record US$5 billion in Android case

BRUSSELS: European Union antitrust regulators levied a record €4.34 billion (US$5.04 billion) fine against Google on Wednesday (Jul 18) for illegal restrictions on Android smartphone makers and mobile network operators.

The European Commission ordered Google to end the illegal conduct within 90 days or face additional penalties of up to 5 per cent of parent Alphabet's average daily worldwide turnover.

The EU enforcer also dismissed Google's arguments citing Apple as a competitor to Android devices, saying the iPhone maker does not sufficiently constrain Google because of its higher prices and switching costs for users.