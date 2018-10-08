EU regulators to approve without conditions Microsoft, GitHub deal: Sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Microsoft's US$7.5 billion bid for coding website GitHub without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft store is pictured in New York City
A Microsoft store is pictured in New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files
Microsoft announced the deal in June, its largest acquisition since it bought LinkedIn for US$26 billion in 2016. The GitHub deal is expected to boost the U.S. software giant's cloud computing business and challenge market leader Amazon.

