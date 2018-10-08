EU regulators to approve without conditions Microsoft, GitHub deal: Sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Microsoft's US$7.5 billion bid for coding website GitHub without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Microsoft's US$7.5 billion bid for coding website GitHub without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Microsoft announced the deal in June, its largest acquisition since it bought LinkedIn for US$26 billion in 2016. The GitHub deal is expected to boost the U.S. software giant's cloud computing business and challenge market leader Amazon.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)