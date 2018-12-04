EU's Moscovici urges digital tax deal in March

Technology

EU's Moscovici urges digital tax deal in March

The European Union commissioner in charge of taxation urged on Tuesday EU countries to reach a deal on a common tax on digital revenues of large companies in March.

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici holds a news conference i
European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici reacts during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bookmark

BRUSSELS: The European Union commissioner in charge of taxation urged on Tuesday EU countries to reach a deal on a common tax on digital revenues of large companies in March.

After several attempts for a compromise failed in past months, Pierre Moscovici said at a meeting of EU finance ministers that there was still room for a compromise, along the lines of a new proposal made by France and Germany which postpones the application of the new tax and reduces its scope.

He added however that the Commission could not make a new legislative proposal, as requested by Paris and Berlin.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark