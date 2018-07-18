EU to hit Google with 4.3 billion euro fine in Android case - source

Technology

EU antitrust regulators will on Wednesday levy a 4.3-billion-euro (US$5 billion) on Google for using its dominant Android mobile operating system to block rivals, a person familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO - A 3D printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of a Google logo in this illustration taken July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/r/File Photo

The penalty from the European Commission is the highest ever imposed on a company for breaching EU rules and comes just over a year after the EU enforcer handed down a 2.4 billion euro fine to Google for favouring its shopping service over rivals.

(US$1 = 0.8601 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Source: Reuters

