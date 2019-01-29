Europe must act as one on Huawei, says French minister

Europe must act as one on Huawei, French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said on Monday, addressing security issues in relation to China.

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured outside their research facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

"Talking to China, we can't do it each state on its own. ... we should act as Europe," Loiseau said at a debate in Warsaw, responding to a question about security issues and the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker.

Some Western governments, led by the United States, have barred the use of the Chinese company's equipment in new networks over concerns the technology could be used for spying. Huawei has denied the claims.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Source: Reuters

