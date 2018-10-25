Exclusive: Information technology company ConvergeOne explores sale - sources

REUTERS: Information technology services provider ConvergeOne Holdings Inc is exploring a sale after it attracted takeover interest from private equity firms, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

ConvergeOne, which is controlled by its majority owner, buyout firm Clearlake Capital Group LP, is working with investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc on an auction process, the sources said.

The sources cautioned that no deal is certain and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Clearlake declined to comment, while ConvergeOne and Raymond James did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

