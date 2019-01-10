Exclusive: Volkswagen, Ford to unveil expanded alliance at Detroit auto show - sources

HAMBURG/DETROIT: Volkswagen and Ford will unveil an expanded alliance during the Detroit auto show that goes beyond cooperating in the area of commercial vehicles, two sources familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday.

“A global alliance is expected to be announced,” one source said, adding that the pact will be unveiled next Tuesday, as talks about cooperation in the area of electric and autonomous cars are still ongoing.

"Talks are going well," said a second source, who declined to be named. Volkswagen is reviewing whether to invest in Ford's autonomous vehicles division while Ford executives are considering licensing Volkswagen's MEB electric vehicles platform, the second source said.

The scope of the alliance is still being determined, and talks have not been finalised, the sources said.

Ford and VW had no immediate comment.

