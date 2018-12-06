Facebook begins verification for India political ads

Indian advertisers seeking to run political ads on Facebook Inc must now confirm their identity, location and reveal who paid for the ad, the social network said on Thursday.

REUTERS: Indian advertisers seeking to run political ads on Facebook Inc must now confirm their identity, location and reveal who paid for the ad, the social network said on Thursday.

"By authorizing advertisers and bringing more transparency to ads, we can better defend against foreign interference in India's elections," the company said in a blog post.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)