Facebook begins verification for India political ads

Technology

Facebook begins verification for India political ads

Indian advertisers seeking to run political ads on Facebook Inc must now confirm their identity, location and reveal who paid for the ad, the social network said on Thursday.

A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in S
A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Indian advertisers seeking to run political ads on Facebook Inc must now confirm their identity, location and reveal who paid for the ad, the social network said on Thursday.

"By authorizing advertisers and bringing more transparency to ads, we can better defend against foreign interference in India's elections," the company said in a blog post.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark