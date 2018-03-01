SAN FRANCISCO: The changes that Facebook Inc is making to its centerpiece News Feed to emphasize friends and family will not have a large impact on the social network's ad business, Chief Financial Officer David Wehner said on Wednesday.

"I don't think the impact on the business is really that profound," compared with the impact on certain "passive" content like videos, Wehner said at an investor conference.

