Facebook to build first Asian data centre in Singapore, investing S$1.4 billion

The 11-storey data centre is 170,000 sqm and will “support hundreds of jobs”, says the social media giant.

SINGAPORE: Social media giant Facebook on Thursday (Sep 6) announced it will pour in more than S$1.4 billion to construct its first data centre in Asia in Singapore.

The new facility, located in Jurong East, will span 170,000 sq m and will “support hundreds of jobs”, the company said in its press release, adding it will form part of its growing presence in Singapore and across the region.

Advertisement

It also touted how the facility will be “hyper-efficient” in terms of the use of water, energy and land. For instance, it will incorporate liquid cooling technology that will minimise water and power consumption and, according to its testing, can reduce the amount of groundwater used by 20 per cent in climates like Singapore’s, it said.

Another example is how the 11-storey building’s facade is made out of a perforated lightweight material that allows air flow, the press release said.

Facebook has selected Fortis Construction to act as its general contractor because of their joint experience building efficient data centres, it added.

