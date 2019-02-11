Facebook expanding fact-checking in India before election

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in th
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
MUMBAI: Facebook said on Monday (Feb 11) it is expanding its fact-checking network in India ahead of the country's general election due by May, taking another step to quell the spread of misinformation in its biggest market by users.

Facebook has added five new partners including the India Today Group, a leading local media house, to its fact-checker network taking the total number of such partners to seven, Menlo Park, California-based Facebook said in a statement.

Facebook Inc last week said it is toughening up the rules governing political advertisements in India to create more transparency ahead of the country's general election.

