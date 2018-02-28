Facebook expands presence in jobs market

Facebook expands presence in jobs market

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it was expanding the jobs section on its social network, as it looks to compete in a market dominated by Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn.

A Facebook sign is displayed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The expansion marks the tool's international rollout a year after it was launched in the United States and Canada.

The tool will now be available to users in 40 countries, Facebook said in a statement.

The company also said it plans to invest about US$1 billion in its teams, technology and new programs in 2018.

