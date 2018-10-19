Facebook hires Nick Clegg as head of global affairs: FT

Facebook Inc has hired former U.K. deputy prime minister Nick Clegg as head of the social network's global affairs and communications team, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

REUTERS: Facebook Inc has hired former U.K. deputy prime minister Nick Clegg as head of the social network's global affairs and communications team, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Clegg, 51, will move to Silicon Valley in January to succeed Elliot Schrage, the report said.

Advertisement

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)