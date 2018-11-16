Facebook identifies 2.1 million posts as bullying

Facebook Inc said https://newsroom.fb.com/news/2018/11/enforcing-our-community-standards-2 on Thursday it had identified about 2.1 million posts as being bullying or harassment in nature on the social network between April and September.

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in th
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The company revealed the numbers in its second community standards enforcement report, in which the company introduced a new category of data with details on bullying or harassment posts.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

