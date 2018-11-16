Facebook identifies 2.1 million posts as bullying

Facebook Inc said https://newsroom.fb.com/news/2018/11/enforcing-our-community-standards-2 on Thursday it had identified about 2.1 million posts as being bullying or harassment in nature on the social network between April and September.

The company revealed the numbers in its second community standards enforcement report, in which the company introduced a new category of data with details on bullying or harassment posts.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)