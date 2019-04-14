Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp experience worldwide outage

Technology

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp experience worldwide outage

facebook down
Users from around the world were unable to access sites like Facebook on Apr 14, 2019.
By Low Zoey
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users on Sunday (Apr 14) experienced difficulties accessing the social network sites and messaging service.

According to the Down Detector website, Facebook began experiencing technical issues at about 6.30am Eastern Time (6.30pm Singapore time) with users affected worldwide.

Instagram and WhatsApp, which are both owned by Facebook, also faced accessibility issues, leaving some users unable to load their news feed or send messages.


Down Detector's outage service maps showed that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, India and the Philippines reported encountering issues with the platforms.

Facebook is down Apr 14
This Facebook outage map shows the affected areas in Europe. (Image: Down Detector website)

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

Source: CNA/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark