Facebook, Instagram users report temporary outage

SINGAPORE: Social media users across the world were unable to gain access to their Facebook and Instagram feeds for a short period on Tuesday (Nov 20) night.

The Down Detector website showed Facebook outage spots on the east coast of the United States as well the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, Germany and Switzerland. Similar outage spots were seen in India, the Philippines and Singapore. Reports of the outage first came in at about 8pm.

Facebook was down in Europe and eastern United States. (Map: downdetector.com)

Like Facebook, Instagram was also down in Europe and eastern United States. (Map: downdetector.com)

The hashtags #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown erupted on Twitter as users took their complaints to the rival social media platform, while others injected humour in the breakdown with gifs and memes.

