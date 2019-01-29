Facebook lays out structure of content oversight board

Facebook Inc said on Monday an external board that is being formed for appealing decisions related to user content will be able to reverse company's decisions on whether to allow or remove user posts.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Facebook is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

The board, which will have up to 40 global experts, will not include current or former employees of Facebook or government officials, Facebook said https://fbnewsroomus.files.wordpress.com/2019/01/draft-charter-oversight-board-for-content-decisions.pdf.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

