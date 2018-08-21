Facebook moves to rate users on trustworthiness - report

Technology

Facebook moves to rate users on trustworthiness - report

Facebook Inc has started scoring its users based on their trustworthiness in an attempt to fight misinformation, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing a company executive.

FILE PHOTO: A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustratio
FILE PHOTO: A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The social media giant developed the rating system over the past year, the newspaper reported, citing an interview with Facebook product manager Tessa Lyons, who is tasked with the company's efforts to identify malicious actors.

(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

