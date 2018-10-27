Facebook removes fake accounts tied to Iran that lured over 1 million followers

Facebook Inc said on Friday it had removed 82 pages, groups and accounts for coordinated inauthentic behavior that originated in Iran and targeted people in the UK and United States.

WASHINGTON: Facebook Inc said on Friday it had deleted more accounts originating in Iran that attracted more than a million U.S. and British followers, its latest effort to combat disinformation activity on its platform.

The social media company removed 82 pages, groups and accounts on Facebook and Instagram that represented themselves as being from American or British citizens, then posted on "politically charged" topics such as race relations, opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump and immigration, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, said in a blog post.

Advertisement

In total, the removed accounts attracted more than 1 million followers. The Iran-linked posts were amplified through less than US$100 in advertising on Facebook and Instagram, Facebook said.

While the accounts originated in Iran, it was unclear if they were linked to the Tehran government, according to Facebook, which shared the information with researchers, other technology companies and the British and U.S. governments.

The action follows takedowns of hundreds of accounts linked to Iranian propaganda efforts by Facebook, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc.

Social media companies have increasingly targeted foreign interference on their platforms following criticism that they did not do enough to detect, halt and disclose Russian efforts to use their platforms to influence the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iran and Russia have denied allegations that they have used social media platforms to launch disinformation campaigns.

(Reporting by Chris Bing in Washington and Munsif Vengattil in Bengalaru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Bernadette Baum)