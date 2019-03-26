Facebook removes more accounts citing 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it has removed more accounts from Iran, Russia, Macedonia and Kosovo, citing what it described as "coordinated inauthentic behavior."

A total of 2,632 pages, groups and accounts were removed from Facebook and Instagram for operations linked to the above mentioned countries, the social media platform said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)