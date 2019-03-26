Facebook removes more accounts citing 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'

Technology

Facebook removes more accounts citing 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it has removed more accounts from Iran, Russia, Macedonia and Kosovo, citing what it described as "coordinated inauthentic behavior."

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in th
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it has removed more accounts from Iran, Russia, Macedonia and Kosovo, citing what it described as "coordinated inauthentic behavior."

A total of 2,632 pages, groups and accounts were removed from Facebook and Instagram for operations linked to the above mentioned countries, the social media platform said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark