Facebook's WhatsApp says no plan to lift forwarding limit in Brazil

Facebook Inc's popular messaging service WhatsApp has no plan to lift its limit on the number of people who can receive a forwarded message in Brazil, an executive for the company told reporters on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO: Facebook Inc's popular messaging service WhatsApp has no plan to lift its limit on the number of people who can receive a forwarded message in Brazil, an executive for the company told reporters on Tuesday.

Asked whether WhatsApp would lift its 20-recipient limit for forwarded messages or lower the cap to five in Brazil, as in India, Victoria Grand, VP for policy and communications at WhatsApp said: "We're pretty comfortable with that number 20," but that policy "could change over time."

Advertisement

Last week, Brazil's leading presidential candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, complained that WhatsApp had limited the reach of forwarded messages, calling for the service to lift the cap.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)