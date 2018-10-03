Facebook says hackers did not access other sites that use its login

Technology

Facebook says hackers did not access other sites that use its login

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that its investigators have determined that hackers did not access other sites that use the social networking site's single sign-on in a massive cyber attack that the company disclosed on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary digits in this illustra
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary digits in this illustration taken March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Bookmark

NEW YORK: Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that its investigators have determined that hackers did not access other sites that use the social networking site's single sign-on in a massive cyber attack that the company disclosed on Friday.

"We analyzed third-party access during the time of the attack we have identified. That investigation has found no evidence that the attackers accessed any apps using Facebook Login,” said Guy Rosen, a Facebook vice president overseeing security.

(Reporting by Jim Finkle in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark