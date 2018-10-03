Facebook says hackers did not access other sites that use its login
NEW YORK: Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that its investigators have determined that hackers did not access other sites that use the social networking site's single sign-on in a massive cyber attack that the company disclosed on Friday.
"We analyzed third-party access during the time of the attack we have identified. That investigation has found no evidence that the attackers accessed any apps using Facebook Login,” said Guy Rosen, a Facebook vice president overseeing security.
