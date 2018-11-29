Facebook to expand its section for local news 'Today In'

Facebook Inc on Wednesday said it is expanding its 'Today In' feature, a dedicated section for local news and starting a test for local alerts from relevant government pages.

The feature, which is now available in over 400 cities in the U.S., has also been launched as test in Australia, Facebook said in a blog post.

In addition, Facebook has also begun testing the feature with over 100 local government and first responder pages.

Earlier this year, the company said it was testing ways to display news including a 'breaking news label' and 'Today In' features.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)