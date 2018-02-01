Fake super blue blood moon broadcast by EBUZZ on Facebook

More than 16 million people over four hours tuned in to Facebook to watch a live video of what they thought was Wednesday (Jan 31) night's super blue blood moon over Greece.

The video, broadcast by EBUZZ, was eventually revealed to be fake and was in fact a still image with wind sounds added in the background and a current time stamp overlaid, CNN reported.



The image showed a nine-year-old still picture of the moon over the Temple of Poseidon in the south of Greece, originally taken by amateur photographer Chris Kotsiopoulos, according to CNN.

According to the network, the live stream was the first Facebook search result for "supermoon".

However, not all viewers fell for the fake video. According to CNN, some people questioned how it could be a live feed if the moon's position had not changed in the last three hours.

The video was no longer on the site by Thursday morning, but the EBUZZ Facebook page is still active.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Facebook told CNN that the video was removed for violating the site's policies, but it has not explained why the page itself was not removed.

