Fitbit CFO quits to join autonomous vehicle startup

REUTERS: Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc's Chief Financial Officer William Zerella will leave the company next week to join an autonomous vehicle technology startup as finance head, the company said on Wednesday.

Fitbit's Chief Accounting Officer Ronald Kisling will succeed Zerella, who joined the company in 2014.

The company, whose products include Fitbit Ace wristbands and Versa smart watches, debuted on the New York Stock Exchange under Zerella's guidance in June 2015.

Fitbit's core wearable fitness trackers business has been facing intense competition from bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung.

The company's sales have declined in the past few quarters. Last month, it forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates.

Fitbit's shares closed at US$6.25 on Tuesday, well below its US$20 listing price in 2015.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)