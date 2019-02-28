Fitbit reports profit compared with year-ago loss

Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by its aggressive push into the smartwatch market.

REUTERS: Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by its aggressive push into the smartwatch market.

The company reported a profit of US$15.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of US$45.5 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to US$571.2 million from US$570.8 million.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

