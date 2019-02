Fitbit sees current-quarter revenue below estimates, shares fall 15 percent

Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by its aggressive push into the smartwatch market.

REUTERS: Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Wednesday, as the company expects a decline in average selling price, sending its shares down 15 percent.

Fitbit said it expects first-quarter revenue between US$250 million and US$268 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of US$272.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company forecast adjusted net loss per share in the range of 24 cents to 22 cents, while analysts are projecting a loss of 15 cents.

Fitbit said it sold 5.6 million devices in the fourth quarter, beating estimates of 5 million, according to research firm FactSet. Average selling price decreased 2 percent to US$100 per device.

The company reported a profit of US$15.4 million, or 6 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of US$45.5 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 14 cents per share.

Revenue rose marginally to US$571.2 million from US$570.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 7 cents per share, on revenue of US$569.3 million.

