Flipkart unit Myntra and Jabong CEO steps down

REUTERS: The chief executive officer of Myntra and Jabong, a unit of Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart, Ananth Narayanan, has left the company to pursue external opportunities, Myntra said on Monday.

Flipkart's Amar Nagaram has been named as the head of Myntra and Jabong, the e-commerce fashion company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru)