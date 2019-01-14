Flipkart unit Myntra and Jabong CEO steps down

Technology

Flipkart unit Myntra and Jabong CEO steps down

The chief executive officer of Myntra and Jabong, a unit of Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart, Ananth Narayanan, has left the company to pursue external opportunities, Myntra said on Monday.

An employee works inside the office of Myntra in Bengaluru
An employee works inside the office of Myntra in Bengaluru, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: The chief executive officer of Myntra and Jabong, a unit of Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart, Ananth Narayanan, has left the company to pursue external opportunities, Myntra said on Monday.

Flipkart's Amar Nagaram has been named as the head of Myntra and Jabong, the e-commerce fashion company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark