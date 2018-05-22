Former Uber engineer sues company alleging sexual harassment - law firm

A former software engineer at Uber Technologies Inc sued the ride-hailing service on Monday, claiming that she was subjected to sexual harassment during her employment but that her complaints were ignored, the law firm representing the plaintiff said.

REUTERS: A former software engineer at Uber Technologies Inc sued the ride-hailing service on Monday, claiming that she was subjected to sexual harassment during her employment but that her complaints were ignored, the law firm representing the plaintiff said.

The law firm, Outten & Golden, said in a statement that Ingrid Avendano, who worked at Uber from 2014 to 2017, believes Uber displayed an "entrenched disregard" for the rights of female employees, and retaliated against her by denying her promotions and raises and giving her negative performance reviews.

Avendano filed her complaint with the California Superior Court in San Francisco, the law firm said. A copy of the complaint was not immediately available. Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

