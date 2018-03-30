Foxconn fourth-quarter net profit estimated NT$71.66 billion, up 4 percent from year ago

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple Inc supplier, reported on Friday 4.2 percent growth in fourth quarter net profit from a year ago, defying expectations for a decline.

TAIPEI: Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple Inc supplier, reported on Friday 4.2 per cent growth in fourth quarter net profit from a year ago, defying expectations for a decline.

Net profit in the final three months of 2017 reached NT$71.66 billion (US$2.46 billion), up from NT$68.77 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a Reuters calculation based on the full year 2017 results of Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

It was well ahead of the NT$60.75 billion forecast by eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.

For 2017 as a whole, Foxconn's net profit totalled NT$138.7 billion, down 6.7 per cent from 2016, the company said in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

(US$1 = 29.1030 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Peter Graff)

Advertisement