Foxconn's January sales rise 16 percent

TAIPEI: Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, said its January revenues were up 16 percent compared to the previous year in a statement on Friday.

It reported consolidated revenue of TUS$400.6 billion (US$13.67 billion) in January, the company said in a filing to the Taiwan stock exchange.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and a major Apple supplier, had a solid start to the year after three consecutive months of year-on-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

In December, the company reported a 50.2 percent year-on-year rise in revenues for December, it said.

(US$1 = 29.3140 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Jess Macy Yu. Editing by Jane Merriman)

