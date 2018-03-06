French competition body may open anti-trust probe on online advertising market

France's competition authority is considering opening up antitrust investigations into the country's online advertising market following an initial, one-year preliminary examination.

The regulator mentioned the dominance of tech giants Facebook and Alphabet's Google on the market and will decide upon potential investigations "over the next few months", its president Isabelle de Silva said on Tuesday.

"We've seen many players complain about certain behaviours," she told reporters.

"We feel well-armed," she added, referring to the opening of formal investigations.

