French regulator orders Google to take measures on advertising

PARIS: France's competition regulator has ordered Google to take measures regarding some of its advertising methods, saying these had hit French firm Amadeus which runs a directory service in France.

"Google will need to quickly clarify the rules for its Google Ads online advertising platform that apply to electronic paid information services in order to make them more precise and intelligible and to ensure their application under non-discriminatory conditions," the regulator said in a statement.

Its decision comes a few weeks after France's data protection watchdog fined Google 50 million euros (US$57.5 million) for breaching European Union online privacy rules, the biggest such penalty levied against a U.S. tech giant.

(US$1 = 0.8703 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)