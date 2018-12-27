French watchdog fines Bouygues for data security breach

PARIS, France: French data privacy watchdog CNIL on Thursday fined telecoms company Bouygues 250,000 euros (US$284,825.00) for a security breach that affected the personal data of around two million clients for over two years.

The CNIL said Bouygues failed in its obligation to ensure the security of the data on its website. It said the issue has been fixed by the company.

Advertisement

(US$1 = 0.8777 euros)

(Reporting by Bate Felix, Editing by Inti Landauro)