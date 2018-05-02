Fujifilm says to file objection against Xerox settlement with shareholders

Technology

Fujifilm says to file objection against Xerox settlement with shareholders

Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it would file an objection with a U.S. court over a settlement announced earlier between Xerox Corp and activist shareholders who oppose a US$6.1 billion deal between the two companies.

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of the Fuji Xerox logo
FILE PHOTO: The Fuji Xerox logo is seen on a photocopier in this illustration photo January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Bookmark

TOKYO: Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it would file an objection with a U.S. court over a settlement announced earlier between Xerox Corp and activist shareholders who oppose a US$6.1 billion deal between the two companies.

"We have serious concerns about the announced settlement and we intend to file our objections with the Court shortly," Fujifilm said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We believe the combination of Xerox and Fuji Xerox is the best option to provide exceptional value to shareholders of both companies."

Fujifilm also said in its statement that it would appeal an April 27 U.S. court ruling temporarily blocking the Xerox deal.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark